Maryland Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WJZ) – A Montgomery County police officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car overnight.
Police say an officer was responding to a call about a stolen vehicle on I-270 near Middlebrook Road. There was a chase, then two suspects bailed out of the car. While the officer was standing on the shoulder of the road, a vehicle came and hit him.
That officer was flown to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say the suspects remain on the lose.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
