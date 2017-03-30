WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

March 30, 2017 5:06 AM
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WJZ) – A Montgomery County police officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car overnight.

Police say an officer was responding to a call about a stolen vehicle on I-270 near Middlebrook Road. There was a chase, then two suspects bailed out of the car. While the officer was standing on the shoulder of the road, a vehicle came and hit him.

That officer was flown to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say the suspects remain on the lose.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

