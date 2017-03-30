WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Mass. Man’s Dramatic Rescue From Burning Home Captured On Video

March 30, 2017 12:50 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 82-year-old man was rescued from the third floor of a burning building in Brockton, Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, CBS Boston reports.

The dramatic incident was captured on video.

“This was a dramatic rescue under severe fire conditions,” said Brockton Fire Dep. Chief Charles Davis. “The fire was blowing out of that apartment and they made entry and pulled him out.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man was badly burned, but survived.

