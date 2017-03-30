WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Orioles Spring Training Attendance Ranks 2nd Highest In Club History

March 30, 2017 3:42 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With today’s crowd of 6,900 for this season’s Spring Training finale at Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles have drawn a total of 119,742 fans for 17 home games in Sarasota, the second-highest spring attendance in club history behind only the 120,455 total set in 2013.

Since moving Major League operations to Sarasota, 885,055 fans have enjoyed Orioles Spring Training baseball at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles had six consecutive sellouts from March 16 to March 27, helping the club to finish among the best in attendance in the Grapefruit League this spring. The Orioles ranked third highest in ballpark capacity percentage at 94% (as of data available on March 26).

On average, the club welcomed 7,044 people per game.

A recent independent analysis commissioned by Sarasota County Government concluded that the Orioles generate approximately $89 million in annual economic impact back to taxpayers and residents.

