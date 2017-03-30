Police Arrest Walmart Stabbing Suspect In Cecil County

NORTH EAST, MD (WJZ) – Maryland State Police have arrested a man accused of trying to stab a Walmart employee in Cecil County.
Troopers responded to the store around 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the attempted stabbing. Employees said the suspect took off heading toward Lakeside Drive. Police eventually found the suspect and pursued him on foot. The suspect, identified as 30-year old John Fox Jr, was eventually caught and arrested. He is being charged with 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Theft, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure.
The victim told police that he attempted to stop Fox for shoplifting merchandise valued at just over $300. That’s when he says Fox pulled out a black object from his pocket and made a slashing motion at the victim. He then dropped the stolen property and fled the scene.
Maryland State Police say they have retrieved video surveillance, witness statements, and other evidence. Fox is now awaiting trial.
