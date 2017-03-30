Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint earlier this month.

Police say the sexual assault happened at 7:30 a.m., on March 23, in the 3400 block of Esther Place.

The victim told police she was walking, when the suspect – armed with a knife – forced her into an alley.

The suspect then threatened the woman, before sexually assaulting her. Afterwards, the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 6-feet tall, 185 pounds, and had a mustache.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with silver zippers on the pockets, and may have a heart shaped tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

