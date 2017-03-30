Police Seek Public’s Help To Solve January Murder Of Marine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking any additional information that someone might have on the January murder of a Marine.
23-year-old Andrew Zachary was fatally shot back on January 15, in the 800 block of Clintwood St.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook