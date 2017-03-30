Rapper ‘Big Flock’ Given Federal Prison Sentence For Gun, Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-old-rapper is set to spend more than three years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Charles Ulysses Bowman-Bey, or “Big Flock,” was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for felon in possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam charges.

A release from the Department of Justice shows that Bowman-Bey was arrested in October 2016, after authorities served a search warrant at his home.

During that search, police report finding a loaded 5.7x28mm semiautomatic handgun – equipped with a laser sight – a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun, a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun, $5,561 in cash, 94 tablets of Alprazolam, as well as some ground-up Alprazolam, and a digital scale.

Bowman-Bey reportedly admitted the drugs were his, and the guns were used for protection and during his drug dealing.

He had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

“Charles Bowman-Bey realized too late that ‘the streets don’t love anybody,’ as he wrote in his letter to the world, apologizing for his life of crime and his music videos glorifying drug dealing and gang violence,” said U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein in a release. “His letter should be required reading for young drug dealers.”

