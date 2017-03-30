WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

TSA Worker Fired After Missing Loaded Gun In Bag At Airport

March 30, 2017 12:13 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration screener has been fired after authorities say she missed a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Atlanta’s airport.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2nkF2MM ) reported Thursday that Atlanta police say passenger Katrina Jackson of Hoover, Alabama, was looking for her passport inside her purse and noticed her .38-caliber handgun Sunday while at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jackson told officers, who confiscated her gun and bag.

TSA officials said in a statement that the worker who failed to see the handgun already was on probation and was fired.

Police say Jackson told officers she had a permit from Alabama to carry the gun, but didn’t have it on her. Jackson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

