Weather Blog: Cool and Cloudy Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A cool and cloudy Thursday with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal, will give way to rain tomorrow, which can be heavy at times.
The clouds will linger til Saturday morning, but we should clear out by afternoon.
Sunday looks to be a very nice day, with sunshine and a high around 61 degrees. The next system which will approach the region will bring rain sometime on Monday, but its still too early to pinpoint if the rain will arrive early enough to impact the Opening Day game at Camden Yards.
More on that tomorrow and this weekend.
