Worker In Bucket Truck Electrocuted By Power Lines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed after coming into contact with power lines Thursday morning.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirms the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m., in the 1100 block of Sunrise Beach Rd.
Fire officials say someone working in a bucket truck came in contact with power lines, resulting in their death.
It is believed the person killed was in the bucket at the time of the accident.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook