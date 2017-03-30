WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Worker In Bucket Truck Electrocuted By Power Lines

March 30, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: electrocuted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed after coming into contact with power lines Thursday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirms the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m., in the 1100 block of Sunrise Beach Rd.

Fire officials say someone working in a bucket truck came in contact with power lines, resulting in their death.

It is believed the person killed was in the bucket at the time of the accident.

