105.7 The Fan Picks For NCAA Final Four

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2017 Final Four starts Saturday, April 1. The NCAA Tournament has two national semifinal games that will be on CBS.

Final Four Predictions

Jerry Coleman

First game: South Carolina vs Gonzaga

Although Gonzaga is the favorite, I think the Gamecocks’ defense and building momentum will propel them past the ‘zags in a close affair.

Second game: Oregon vs North Carolina

I believe North Carolina’s size and experience, whether it be in the NCAA tournament or all the big games they’ve been involved in will prepare them to win. It’s been a nice run for the Ducks, but even their biggest booster can’t help them out here.

Finals: South Carolin vs North Carolina

Monday’s Championship will be a Carolina border war. Which is fascinating perhaps to the rest of the nation, but not in South Carolina. Their Northern counterparts are in a record 20th Final Four and I believe their experience and size will carry them through to the title.

Rob Long

First game: South Carolina vs Gonzaga

As much as I’d like to see the Cinderella team continue on their improbable journey it comes to an end at roughly 9pm Saturday. Gonzaga advances to their first Championship game in program history while making “haters” like me eat crow.

Second game: Oregon vs North Carolina

The Tar Heels front court is the reason I had them winning it all since November. They look like an NBA team and they wear you down. Just ask Kentucky, a team that features three first round picks in the 2017 draft themselves. Oregon, who’s very talented, will feel North Carolina’s wrath as they get back to the Championship game.

Finals: Gonzaga vs North Carolina

North Carolina will have the fight of their lives but they’ll get it done against a team that’s coached by one of the best in the business in Mark Few. Carolina’s rebounding and inside presence will be too powerful in the end and we’ll see a score of Gonzaga 61 – North Carolina 66.

Ed Norris

First game: South Carolina vs Gonzaga

Gonzaga possesses a 36-1 record and obviously a number one seed to go along with that and although I thought they might be the first number 1 to get knocked out they made me eat my words. However, the Gamecocks are a tough, grinding defensive team that has worn down teams with (allegedly) more talent. They are the surprise of this Final Four and I believe their style of defensive play which makes every shot difficult sends them to the finals.

Second game: Oregon vs North Carolina

All the teams at this level have great guard play but only Oregon has Jordan Bell. I’m still stunned over the beat down they put on Kansas. The Tar Heels though are so tough in the paint. They’re big, physical and crash the boards at both ends of the court and I feel will be too much for the Ducks, so I see them facing South Carolina in the championship.

Final game: North Carolina vs South Carolina

I like the Gamecocks a lot. How can you not love a seven seed that has gotten this far with such great defensive play? I do however think the road ends here. The Tar Heels are just too much of a presence in the post and Roy Williams is at the wheel. North Carolina cuts down the nets in Glendale.

It all begins on Saturday, April 1.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 6:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon, 8:39 p.m. ET, CBS

On Monday, April 3 you can watch the National Championship Game on CBS.