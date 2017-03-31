WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

6 Kids, 2 Adults Hurt When 2 Cars Hit School Bus

March 31, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Bus Accident, Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say six children and two adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two cars hit a school bus.

The Capital reports that the crash happened in Glen Burnie on Friday morning.

Anne Arundel County fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies says the bus driver and five children on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A driver and child in one of the cars also were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The third driver declined treatment.

County public schools spokeswoman Maneka Monk says 20 students were on board the bus headed to Brooklyn Park Middle School when the crash occurred. She says the other 15 students were taken to school on a second bus.

