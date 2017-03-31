WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Anatomically Male Metro Seat Raises Awareness About Sexual Harassment

March 31, 2017 12:26 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New seats in Mexico City’s Metro system are raising eyebrows. They are anatomically male, molded with a protruding chest and genitals, and are meant to raise awareness about sexual harassment on public transportation.

In Mexico City, nine in ten women have experienced violence while using public transportation, according to UN Women, a branch of the United Nations focused on gender equality and women’s issues.

Trains there have had designated women-only cars for several years, and men who ride in them can be penalized.

UN Women has been working with the Mexico City Council for a few years on the “Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces for Women and Girls” program. The seat is not a permanent fixture, but part of the partnership’s resulting campaign, #NoEsDeHombres.

A video shows some passengers reacting negatively to the seat, and some avoiding it altogether.

“It’s unpleasant sitting here, but it’s nothing compared to the sexual abuse women experience on their commute every day,” reads a sign on the floor below the seat.

What do you think of the seats?

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia