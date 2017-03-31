April The Giraffe Is Actually (No, Really) About To Give Birth, Zoo Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of this writing, April the giraffe is still pregnant. But she may not be for long.
It is unclear if the owners of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, knew that she was going to be such a hit when they first put up a live feed of her pen last month, but she is now a household name.
And as of March 31, April is looking like she will pop as soon as today, and definitely won’t make it through the weekend without giving birth, the zoo says.
“All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight,” the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page says. “We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.”
