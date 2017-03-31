Shark Found On Australia Street After Cyclone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the wake of Cyclone Debbie, which hit Australia’s Queensland territory this week, authorities found a bull shark on a road in the town of Ayr.
Ayr was one of many areas that experienced severe flooding. Thousands of people were evacuated from northern New South Wales and Southern Queensland, according to the BBC.
Some areas got about three times their monthly rainfall as a result of the category 4 cyclone. Brisbane was reportedly hit with 8 inches of in two hours.
“Think it’s safe to go back in the water?” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote in its Facebook post about the shark. “Think again! You never know what lurks beneath the surface during a severe storm and what will wash up in the aftermath.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook