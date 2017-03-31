Baltimore Police Arrest Murder Suspect from February Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man for a Feb. 28 murder.
Officers say 31-year-old Laron Griffin was standing outside of the Family Mini-Mart when a suspect, Antonio Macklin, approached him, on foot, and fatally shot him in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back in February.
Macklin then fled on foot.
After reviewing video footage, examining physical evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives were able to identify Macklin and arrest him Thursday in Owings Mills.
Macklin has been charged with first-degree murder and is at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
