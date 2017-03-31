WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Police Arrest Murder Suspect from February Incident

March 31, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime, Murder Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man for a Feb. 28 murder.

Officers say 31-year-old Laron Griffin was standing outside of the Family Mini-Mart when a suspect, Antonio Macklin, approached him, on foot, and fatally shot him in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back in February.

Macklin then fled on foot.

After reviewing video footage, examining physical evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives were able to identify Macklin and arrest him Thursday in Owings Mills.

Macklin has been charged with first-degree murder and is at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

