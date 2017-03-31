Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Off on $20M in County Pension Relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill to address unanticipated local teacher pension costs of nearly $20 million.
Hogan signed the measure Friday.
The bill was part of an agreement between the Republican governor and legislative leaders relating to financial incentives to help keep the headquarters of Marriott International and Northrup Grumman in Maryland.
Hogan also signed a bill designed to create greater fiscal responsibility in estimating state revenues. It is aimed at preventing one-time revenue boosts in being counted toward paying for known future costs.
Hogan has until midnight Wednesday to decide whether to sign or veto about two dozen other bills the General Assembly has sent him so far. He also could decide to let them become law without his signature.
