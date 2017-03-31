Jeremy Conn: NCAA Final Four Thoughts

I don’t know anyone that had these four teams in the Final Four, but I am excited for both games. I picked UNC to win it all at the start of the tournament. But, right now I’m going to be pulling for South Carolina.

South Carolina has a tough draw with Gonzaga and the number No. 1 ranked defense in college basketball. Sindarius Thornwell is going to have to have the game of his life for South Carolina to move on to the championship. I do expect this to be an ugly game, lots of fouls and low scoring. I just think the Bulldogs have too much talent and Cinderella loses her slipper.

The UNC-Oregon is going to be fantastic!

I fully expect an uptempo game with lots of points. Tyler Dorsey is having an incredible run in the Tournament and Dillon Brooks might be the best player on the floor when this game tips off. UNC is deep and they have athletes all over the place. In my opinion their success hinges upon the health of Joel Berry and if Isaiah Hicks can stay out of foul trouble. They are a totally different team when he is on the floor. Oregon is going to have an answer for Justin Jackson as well… he is the favorite to win most outstanding player in the tournament.

I think UNC wins a close one.