Lawsuit Filed In Princess Anne Carbon Monoxide Deaths

The lawsuits — one filed on behalf of the seven children, the other filed on behalf of Todd’s estate — claim Delmarva Power had a duty to use reasonable care when they removed an electric meter from the home. The lawsuits say that as a result of Delmarva Power removing the meter, Todd and his children died.
Delmarva Power hasn’t returned a request for comment.
