Lawsuit Filed In Princess Anne Carbon Monoxide Deaths

March 31, 2017 6:23 AM
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Family members of eight people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Princess Anne are now suing Delmarva Power.Media outlets report that on April 5, 2015, 36-year-old Rodney Todd and his seven children were found dead inside their home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Police ruled the deaths accidental.Online court records show that Todd’s ex-wife, Tyisha Chambers, and his mother, Bonnie Edwards, filed lawsuits Monday.

The lawsuits — one filed on behalf of the seven children, the other filed on behalf of Todd’s estate — claim Delmarva Power had a duty to use reasonable care when they removed an electric meter from the home. The lawsuits say that as a result of Delmarva Power removing the meter, Todd and his children died.

Delmarva Power hasn’t returned a request for comment.

