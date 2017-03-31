Maryland Rep. Andy Harris Booed At Town Hall

WYE MILLS, Md. (AP) — Audience members repeatedly booed and yelled at Maryland Rep. Andy Harris during a loud Friday night town hall on the Eastern Shore.

They waved signs with their ZIP codes on them, a gesture participants said was meant to remind the congressman he represents them. The booing began about five minutes into the Republican’s slideshow on the federal deficit. Audience members yelled at Harris to answer questions.

“You work for us,” one person yelled. “We want answers.”

The noise caused Harris to pause a number of times. At one point, he leaned against a lectern and looked out at the audience in a mostly full auditorium that holds about 900 people at Chesapeake College.

“Don’t treat us like children,” one man yelled.

The booing relented enough for Harris to continue. He answered questions about President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to a federal program to clean the Chesapeake Bay, education, immigration and funding for Planned Parenthood, but audience members often weren’t happy with his answers and continued to boo.

At one point, Harris asked the audience: “Are you all done?”

The audience responded loudly and in unison: “No!”

Harris finished the event, which lasted more than an hour, often talking over the booing and heckling. Harris, the only Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation, ended his remarks by saying the nation was a great country because people could agree to disagree without fear.

“If you don’t agree with me, God bless you,” Harris said. “We’re going to agree to disagree, but America is the best country in the world.”

The audience chanted: “more town halls.”

People who attended were expressing their displeasure before the event even began. When the audience was told signs needed to be limited to a certain size, many booed and waved signs from their seats.

“This is what democracy looks like,” they chanted.

A long line of people gathered more than an hour before the event in Wye Mills. Some had signs critical of the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Republicans pulled the replacement bill last week, because it didn’t have enough support. Some waiting in line say they’re worried Republicans will try again.

Jan Plotczyk, of Rock Hall, wore a sandwich board sign that read: “Trump Care Makes America Sick.”

“Even though the immediate threat of losing the Affordable Care Act might be gone for a while, I think that the threat is not dead, and I think that the tide is turning in this country and more and more people want their health care,” Plotczyk said.

Tim Kingston, who is the chairman of the Queen Anne’s County Republican Central Committee, said he had come to support the congressman.

“I’m excited that we get a chance to come together and ask some questions,” Kingston said, adding “and he’s going to protect the Eastern Shore.”

