WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Senate Votes to Oppose Cuts to Chesapeake Bay

March 31, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Chesapeake Bay, Maryland Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a resolution expressing opposition to federal budget cuts to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

The Senate voted 35-10 on Friday for the resolution, which now goes to the House.

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate federal funding for the program that coordinates cleanup efforts for the nation’s largest estuary.

The program, which was formed in 1983, received $73 million in federal funds last year. It coordinates and monitors efforts of the six bay watershed states and the District of Columbia in meeting pollution reduction goals.

The resolution is one of several steps the Democrat-controlled legislature has taken this year in response to the Trump administration. The General Assembly also has approved money for the attorney general to hire staff to sue the federal government.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia