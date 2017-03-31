WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

New Jersey Man Dies in Jessup Industrial Accident

March 31, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department, industrial accident, New Jersey man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A New Jersey man died after large aluminum poles fell on him Friday morning, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Police say around 8:15 a.m., Carlos Urena-Valverde, 54, was unloading aluminum poles at a Jessup business when the poles shifted weight and fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Urena-Valverde was working for a company called AD Freight Logistics in New jersey and was making a delivery to Sunair Awnings in Jessup, located in the 7700 block of Old Jessup Road.

Police say no one else was injured and there are no signs of foul play.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia