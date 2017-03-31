New Jersey Man Dies in Jessup Industrial Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A New Jersey man died after large aluminum poles fell on him Friday morning, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Police say around 8:15 a.m., Carlos Urena-Valverde, 54, was unloading aluminum poles at a Jessup business when the poles shifted weight and fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Urena-Valverde was working for a company called AD Freight Logistics in New jersey and was making a delivery to Sunair Awnings in Jessup, located in the 7700 block of Old Jessup Road.
Police say no one else was injured and there are no signs of foul play.
