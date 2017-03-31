Orioles Announce New Food Coming To Oriole Park This Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced their new food options available at Oriole Park concessions for the 2017 season, beginning on Opening Day, Monday, April 3.

Here are a few of the new menu items you can find around the ballpark!

Burnt Ends BBQ Hot Dog: Burnt Ends BBQ Brisket, pickled onions, and pickled coleslaw, served in a potato hot dog roll. Esskay Gourmet Hot Dogs, Eutaw Street near Gate H

Chicken Tender Chesapeake: Fried chicken tenders topped with crab dip, served on a potato roll. Bud and Burgers, Eutaw Street near Gate H

Mac & Cheese Twister: Macaroni and cheese topped with choice of crab meat, buffalo chicken or pulled pork, served in a twisted bread cone. Club Grille Portable, Club Level – first base

Meatball Twister: Meatballs, marinara, and parmesan cheese, served in a twisted bread cone. All Pizza Boli’s locations

Fresh Dumplings: A choice of chicken mushroom, beef, and vegetable (Pinch, Mt. Vernon). TAKO Asian Bistro, Main Concourse – third base

Sauced Chicken Tenders: Chicken tenders topped with choice of buffalo, sweet Thai chili, or garlic parmesan sauce. All Baseline Burgers locations

Pork Rind Chipper: The popular Chipper will return with a new option – a pork rind base will be available in addition to house-made kettle chips. The Chipper, Main Concourse – third base

Bacon Pork Rind Chipper Pork rinds topped with cheese sauce, diced bacon bits, shredded cheddar, sour cream, and scallions

Pulled Pork Rind Chipper: Pork rinds topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Crabmeat Pork Rind Chipper: Pork rinds topped with cheese sauce, crab meat, Old Bay, and scallions.

Food offerings at the Eutaw Street All Natural Grille

All Natural Beef Hotdog, All Natural Beef Hamburger, All Natural Chicken Breast Sandwich, All Natural Beefsteak Tomato Sandwich, served on a fresh roll with avocado, lettuce, onions, and basil mayo. Several all-natural desserts, which are additive-free, non-GMO, and made with cage-free eggs, are also available.

New Dessert Offerings at the Eutaw Street All Natural Grille

Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Salted Caramel Cookie, Toffee Crunch Brownie, Chewy Marshmallow Bar