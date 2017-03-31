Police Arrest Married Couple in Pasadena Drug Raid

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested a married couple in a drug raid Thursday after recovering drugs, a shotgun and other items.
At about 5:57 a.m., officers responded to 2 Church Street in Pasadena to execute a no knock search and seizure warrant.
During the search, detectives recovered a shotgun, body armor, ammunition, prescription pills, $350 and drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Alena Maria Davis, 32, and Edward Allen Davis, 36.
Both were charged with numerous drug and gun charges.
