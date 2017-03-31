WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Police Arrest Married Couple in Pasadena Drug Raid

March 31, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Drug bust, Married Couple

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested a married couple in a drug raid Thursday after recovering drugs, a shotgun and other items.

At about 5:57 a.m., officers responded to 2 Church Street in Pasadena to execute a no knock search and seizure warrant.

During the search, detectives recovered a shotgun, body armor, ammunition, prescription pills, $350 and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Alena Maria Davis, 32, and Edward Allen Davis, 36.

Both were charged with numerous drug and gun charges.

