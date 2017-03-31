WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Police: Man Shot in Deputy-Involved Shooting is in ‘Good Condition’

March 31, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: deputy-involved shooting, Frederick COunty Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the man who allegedly lunged at a Washington County sheriff deputy and was shot is in good condition.

The shooting happened overnight Monday, March 20, when the sheriff’s office was called about an incident in the 6100 block of Mississippi Lane.

Responding deputies were told that the caller’s son was acting strangely and may have been having a reaction to medication.

Deputy Samantha Foland, a 2-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, met with those who called authorities, and later went into the home.

When she entered the home, Foland was reportedly confronted by 32-year-old Alexander Astudillo, who had a tactical knife.

Deputy Foland took out her gun, and order Astudillo to drop the knife, but he reportedly refused, and lunged at Foland, who fired once, hitting Astudillo in the hand and upper chest.

Deputies immediately administered first aide, until medical crews arrived and took Astudillo to a Baltimore hospital.

