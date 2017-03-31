Police Recover Drugs & Loaded Gun After Alleged Assault & Impaired Driving

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested a man for impaired driving and possession of drugs and a loaded handgun after a man claimed he was assaulted by a group of men.

Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for a disturbance.

Police located a man who stated he had been assaulted by several men, causing a laceration to his head.

Detectives say the men fled in a black Mercedes. An officer located and stopped the vehicle a short distance from the scene and found the Justin Marcus, 33, in the driver seat.

Marcus was arrested under suspicion of impaired driving. Police found a loaded Smith & Wesson Model 60 revolver and a small baggy of suspected crack cocaine.

Marcus was arrested and charged with impaired driving, possession of drugs and handgun related charges.

