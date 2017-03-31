Police Searching for Pink-Haired Woman Who Robbed Bank

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a M&T Bank in Glen Burnie Thursday.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the bank located at 6707 Ritchie Highway and learned from employees that a black female entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money or she would “blow the place up.”
The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot.
Police say she is about 30-40 years old, 5-feet 7-inches, has a heavy build and has pink-colored hair.
