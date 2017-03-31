WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Police Searching for Pink-Haired Woman Who Robbed Bank

March 31, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a M&T Bank in Glen Burnie Thursday.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the bank located at 6707 Ritchie Highway and learned from employees that a black female entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money or she would “blow the place up.”

The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say she is about 30-40 years old, 5-feet 7-inches, has a heavy build and has pink-colored hair.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia