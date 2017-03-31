Rob Long: We Wish You A Merry Opening Day & A Happy New ‘Sports’ Year

Opening Day is Monday! If you see me out and about I may wish you a “Happy New Year.” No, I’m not confused, I know it’s not January, but Opening Day marks the beginning of the sports year to me.

The first Monday in April is the equivalent of NASCAR’s Daytona 500 meaning the biggest day is at the beginning of the season.

This year, the day begins, for me, sharing it with my good friend Ed Norris at Pickles Pub across from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. If you’re looking for a CLASSIC way to begin your day, come on out and have complimentary breakfast with Ed and I. You never know (and neither does Dave Labrozzi) what we will say. We will have special guests and the Opening Day lineup.

Kevin Gausman starts on Monday for the Birds. That excites me even more. I’m a huge Chris Tillman fan, but Gausman is a close number two. While I hope Tillman returns to his rightful place at the top of the O’s rotation, these are exciting days for the Gausman and Dylan Bundy. In order for the Baltimore Orioles to return to the postseason, these two will have to step up.

Yes, I’m quite giddy this weekend. This is the most exciting time of the year. This week has been like Christmas. Monday is the New Year. Enjoy.