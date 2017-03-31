Roberta’s House Supports Grieving Mother of Firebombing Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A targeted attack cost a mother her teenage son as flames ripped through a Baltimore home earlier this month.

The firebombing launched a city wide manhunt for the man dubbed “public enemy number one.”

One day before 17-year-old Tyrone James died inside the house, he visited his mother to do laundry.

She says she buried him Thursday and, she still doesn’t know why he’s gone.

On March 18, tragedy came to Sharron Rollins in a text message.

“It said, ‘Sharron, text me now. Scoop has been killed in a house fire on Greenmount,'” Rollins said.

She was heartbroken as she learned her 17-year-old son was killed in a firebombing.

“He had come home the day before, had me wash his clothes. His clothes are still sitting in his room,” she said.

Tyrone was one of two teenagers who couldn’t escape as flames ate through three floors. Six others survived.

The targeted attack sparked a city wide search for “public enemy number one” Antonio Wright. Police believe the 26-year-old is shown in surveillance video, launching Molotov cocktails into the house. He’s in police custody and claims he’s innocent.

“My main focus wasn’t on him. My main focus was on my 4-year-old because he was still waiting for Tyrone to come home,” Rollins said.

Survivor advocate Sheryl Williams with Roberta’s House has been by her side since Tyrone’s death.

“We just need to find a way to come together and stop killing each other. There’s no reason for it. The violence needs to stop,” Williams said.

“It’s just senseless. As a mother, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Rollins said.

She wants her son to be remembered for his smile, his love of god and family and not what happened on March 18.

Roberta’s House provides Rollins and other families grief support. All day, they are hosting a radio-thon to help fund their support programs.