WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Teacher Raises $80K To Buy 650 Bikes For Entire School Class

March 31, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Bikes, Fundraiser

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina teacher has raised more than $80,000 to buy 650 bicycles for every student in her school.

Katie Blomquist teaches at Pepperhill Elementary in North Charleston. WCIV-TV reports she began her online fundraising campaign right after Labor Day last year with a goal of raising $65,000. Blomquist says she came up with the idea after a student told her that he wanted a bike, but his family couldn’t afford one.

The idea blossomed into a viral sensation and donors to the effort include major corporations and talk show host Steve Harvey.

Blomquist surprised the kids Thursday morning by unveiling bikes in the school parking lot.

She says the effort has become “more amazing” than she ever dreamed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia