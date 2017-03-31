The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of April 1st

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with former Orioles greats Rick Dempsey and Chris Hoiles as well as current O’s second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

RICK DEMPSEY

Former Oriole Rick Dempsey joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles roster becoming more clear as Opening Day approaches.

Rick started by talking about Trey Mancini and whether he’ll make the team or not saying, “they’re going to find a spot for him, this kid has been so impressive he is just a pure hitter…this guy is special he really is special and they have to find a spot for him, they’ll make something work to get him on the ball club he’s earned it.”

As for the pitching staff and his thoughts on how they’ll perform this year Rick said, “well you just never know about that for so many years there are question marks with everybody, but the right guys are doing the right things right now…Aquino is putting himself in position to help us and Welington Castillo is a hard worker and this guy has made a lot of improvements already.”

Rick also talked about the Orioles no longer being able to sneak up on teams, and the team having everything you need to win.

CHRIS HOILES

Chris Hoiles played his entire Major League Baseball career as a catcher for the Baltimore Orioles from 1989 to 1998.

Hoiles joined Ed and Rob for Way Back Wednesday to remember the opening of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Chris started by talking about Oriole Park at Camden Yards being called the best ballpark in baseball saying, “I agree on that one. It was an absolute privilege to be able to open up Camden Yards in ’92 and play in a stadium that was a benchmark for the stadiums that followed it. It is one of a kind.”

Chris also talked about how the game has changed throughout the years and how different statistics are viewed nowadays, and some of his favorite memories from OPACY.

JONATHAN SCHOOP

Second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, Jonathan Schoop, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming season which begins in less than a week.

Schoop started by talking about the Orioles not being picked by the experts to make the playoffs and whether that is motivation saying, “we don’t pay much attention. They pick us last but we believe in each other and have each others backs and we have a good chemistry.”

As for the relationships within the team between players, many marvel at the clubhouse camaraderie. What makes this team so close? Jonathan said, “everybody is here for each other I can say something to Manny and he can say something to me and we don’t take it personally, everybody talks to each other and we don’t take things personally…we do what we do to get better.”

Jonathan also talked about his love of UFC and trying to make it to the Shogun Fights show next week, and whether or not he is ready to start the regular season.