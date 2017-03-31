WEATHER BLOG: Rain Today, Gone Tomorrow

T.G.I.F. !!

Hi Everyone!

Luke Bryant, who will be co-hosting the ACM awards on CBS Sunday night once sang, “Rain makes corn. Corn makes Whiskey. Whiskey make my baby kinda frisky….” OK, I get it. But this rain today is gonna make getting in those corn fields pretty sloppy. But check this out. As of Wednesday we had 2.60 inches of moisture for the month of March, still below normal. But with rain today we might, actually, get above a normal monthly total for rainfall since September. That is pretty amazing. numbers don’t, usually, lie. It HAS been dry.

Sorry to say it will be some foul weather, tonight, to kick off “Light City” but over the weekend we will make a GREAT recovery from this mess with sun returning tomorrow, and Sunday. And temps both day’s seasonal. (If you think back to Light City last year it was pretty darn cold.) So after tonight we look good to go until more showers Monday night. Which leads us to another weather dependent event, Opening Day.

Right now it will be cloudy with a high of 64°. Normal Monday is 60°. But there are showers in the forecast. “Some rain in P.M., and at night,” that is the official wording. But a close examination shows us we may not see rain until early evening. 7 P.M. or so. We will watch this closely over the weekend for ya.

In the meanwhile the weekend is here and let’s enjoy it! So long March, hello April!!

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!