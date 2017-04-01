Baltimore Police Search for Missing Man Going Through Mental Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help locating 34 year-old Phillip Maurice Gray.
He was last seen last Saturday, March 25, in the 4300 block of Shamrock Avenue.
Police say he last contacted his family via text message Friday and is going through a mental crisis.
He may be driving a silver 2-door Honda Accord with a Maryland Tag #37358CG.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 443-984-7385 or 911.
