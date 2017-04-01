NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Tonight at 6 p.m. NCAA Final Four South Carolina vs. Gonzaga, Oregon vs. North Carolina | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here! | Tournament Live Blog

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Police Search for Missing Man Going Through Mental Crisis

April 1, 2017 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help locating 34 year-old Phillip Maurice Gray.

He was last seen last Saturday, March 25, in the 4300 block of Shamrock Avenue.

Police say he last contacted his family via text message Friday and is going through a mental crisis.

He may be driving a silver 2-door Honda Accord with a Maryland Tag #37358CG.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 443-984-7385 or 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia