Hospital Reopens Neonatal Unit After Bacteria Investigation

April 1, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Prince George's County

CHEVERLY, Md. (AP) — Officials at a Maryland hospital are preparing to reopen an intensive care unit for newborns that was closed last year after the discovery of a potentially deadly bacteria.

The neonatal intensive care unit at Prince George’s Hospital Center is scheduled to reopen Monday after an investigation involving state and federal public health officials.

Officials say the move comes after months of testing on the unit’s water supply, believed to be the source of the pseudomonas bacteria.

Discovery of the bacteria forced the closing of the neonatal unit twice last year, first in August, then again in November.

Officials say that of the 15 infants who were transferred out of the unit, all have been discharged except one, who was not affected by the bacteria but has other health issues.

