Man Arrested After Attempting To Run Over Officers With His Car

ELKRIDGE (WJZ ) — Howard County police say they arrested a man Saturday morning for trying to run down two officers with his car during an incident overnight.

Police say they were called to the Royal Farms story at the 8200 block of Lark Brown Road in Elkridge to assist with a man who they say appeared to unconscious and alone in the parking lot in a locked black Jeep SUV.

Police went to check on the man, who they found unresponsive, who they now identify as 26-year-old Thomas Howard Barr from Culpeper, Va.

Police say they were forced to break a window to provide medical assistance. However, when Barr woke up, he became combative and fled from the scene and drove away to Deer Run mobile home park on Pirch Way. As he drove, he struck several parked cars before coming to a stop at a dead end.

Two officers then approached Barr in his car and attempted to make contact with him, but then Barr accelerated the car directly at the two officers.

Police say the officers fired at the SUV coming at them but did not strike the suspect. Barr drove a short distance before exiting the car and fleeing on foot.

Police searched for Barr overnight, but it wasn’t until 8:15 a.m. that officers were able to locate him, found walking along Marie Curie Drive and Lark Brown Road in Elkridge.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to Shock Trauma for injuries.

Police say he is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder on officers, two counts of assault, as well as fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended/revoked license, hit and run and destruction of property.

Police say the suspect is also wanted from another jurisdiction for hit and run.

In a preliminary search of the Jeep, police say they found syringes in the car.

