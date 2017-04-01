McCormick Switch Old Bay Tins To Plastic Packaging

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s own spice legend McCormick says it plans to do away with the familiar Old Bay and black pepper metal cans, in favor of more environmentally-friendly plastic packaging.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports that the Sparks-based spice and flavorings maker handed out samples of those products in new plastic cans Wednesday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.
The new containers will be rolled out in stores nationwide by late summer.
McCormick says it is still finalizing the package art for the new containers.
According to The Sun, McCormick reportedly introduced spices in lithographed tin canisters in 1911. In 1985, all the core McCormick spice and herb products were moved to plastic bottles, except for black pepper. Old Bay has been packaged in the same style of cans since McCormick acquired the brand in 1990. The company updated the red cap on the Old Bay can in the mid-1990s.
