One Killed, Four Injured In Anne Arundel Co. Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person is dead and four others are injured following a single vehicle crash in Gen Burnie early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Maryland State troopers responded to a collision involving a vehicle on southbound Route 295 at Route 175.

Officers learn that a 2006 Mitsubishi was traveling south on the Baltimore Washington Parkway at Rt. 175, when, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle came to a stop.

A passenger, Keona Johnson, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and into the first lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver and other passengers were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Southbound lanes of the Baltimore Washington Parkway at Rt. 175 were closed for about five hours.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook