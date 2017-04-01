NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Tonight at 6 p.m. NCAA Final Four South Carolina vs. Gonzaga, Oregon vs. North Carolina | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Ravens Will Be First NFL Team To Take A Ship To London

April 1, 2017 9:30 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will be the first team in NFL history to choose to take a ship over an airplane to get to England.

The Ravens announced they will charter a cruise ship and sail across the Atlantic Ocean for their Sept. 24 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will leave from the Port of Baltimore directly after its Week 2 game.

The trip across the sea will take just under seven days, and will put the Ravens in London in time for kickoff at Webley Stadium.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said, “This is something that’s never been done before. We try to be on the cutting edge. We try to study the best ways to keep our team as competitive as we have.”

The choice to take a ship across the Atlantic was because it will allow the players’ bodies to adjust to the time changes and rest more than a flight would.

