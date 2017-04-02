Baltimore Police Seek Missing Man With Dementia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police need your help locating 69-year-old Cornell Baytop of the 2700 block of Reisterstown Road.
Baytop is 5-foot-10 and weighs 250 pounds. He also suffers from dementia, is bipolar, and has several other medical issues.
He was last seen wearing a white & black plaid jacket, red t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with a Ravens emblem on them.
Anyone who has seen Cornell Baytop is asked to call detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
