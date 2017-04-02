WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Police Seek Missing Man With Dementia

April 2, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police need your help locating 69-year-old Cornell Baytop of the 2700 block of Reisterstown Road.

Baytop is 5-foot-10 and weighs 250 pounds. He also suffers from dementia, is bipolar, and has several other medical issues.

He was last seen wearing a white & black plaid jacket, red t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with a Ravens emblem on them.

Anyone who has seen Cornell Baytop is asked to call detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia