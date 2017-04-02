WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Crabbing Season Kicks Off In Maryland

April 2, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Chesapeake Bay, Crabbing Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crabbing season officially kicked off this weekend on the Chesapeake Bay. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it’s too soon yet to say what kind of season it will be.

The winter was a mild one, which is good because that means fewer crabs died from exposure. Results of the winter dredge survey in Maryland will be out in about a month. The survey gives environmentalists a good idea of how the crab season will shape up.

