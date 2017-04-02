WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Governor Issues Pardon For Dog That Killed Neighbor’s Pug

April 2, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Governor Paul LePage, Paul LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A death row dog considered dangerous may be getting a reprieve.

Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday he has pardoned Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says her office is researching LePage’s pardoning power.

Dakota killed a neighbor’s pug last year and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the neighbor’s Pekingese, which survived. Dakota was ordered held at a shelter and has since been adopted.

LePage says the new owner didn’t know about the court hearing.

Pet pardons aren’t unprecedented. In 1994, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman saved a Japanese Akita that faced execution.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

