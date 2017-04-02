Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Hiker In Md. National Park

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a hiker was seriously injured after falling into a crevasse in a rugged and remote area of Catoctin Mountain National Park.
A police helicopter was dispatched to the park late Saturday afternoon to help rescue the hiker, who authorities said sustained traumatic injuries.
The helicopter crew was assisted by emergency personnel who had hiked more than two miles through rugged terrain to reach the hiker, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The state police flight crew was assisted by the National Park Service, Frederick County Fire Department, and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue Team.
