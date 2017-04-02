WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Hiker In Md. National Park

April 2, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Catoctin Mountain National Park, Maryland State Police, Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a hiker was seriously injured after falling into a crevasse in a rugged and remote area of Catoctin Mountain National Park.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the park late Saturday afternoon to help rescue the hiker, who authorities said sustained traumatic injuries.

The helicopter crew was assisted by emergency personnel who had hiked more than two miles through rugged terrain to reach the hiker, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The state police flight crew was assisted by the National Park Service, Frederick County Fire Department, and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue Team.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

