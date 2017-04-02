Light City Baltimore Illuminates the Inner Harbor Skies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–It was a bright night in Baltimore as day 2 of Light City illuminated the skies of the Inner Harbor.

This is the second year the event that has expanded to many neighborhoods around Charm City.

A successful first year of Light City Baltimore demands the return of the free light festival that took over the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore.

“It’s awesome. We’re loving the crowds; we’re getting mobbed as soon as we step away and we’re just enjoying whole thing. The displays this year are fantastic, just fantastic,” said Dave Wood and Dave Chaput, Light City designers.

The lights showcase the hard work and excitement each of the exhibits bring.

“Lights in the sky. People dancing around in costumes,” Tracie Crompton said.

In 2016, the seven day event gave a $33.8 million boost to Baltimore, with 400,000 people attending. More than 176,000 of those people came from outside the area.

This year, more money and people are expected as Light City Baltimore has grown from 7 days, to 9 days of lights, family and fun. Leaving people wanting more.

“Because it’s fun. It’s something that will entertain you,” Crumpton said.

