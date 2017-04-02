WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Luke Bryan And Dierks Bentley Open ACMs With Vegas Memories

April 2, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

The Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a rollicking performance of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” by hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh (which followed a quick medley by this year’s Entertainer of the Year nominees: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban).

After that, things took a debauched turn. In their opening bit, the hosts recalled their whirlwind few days in Las Vegas: Luke and Dierks went fishing in the Bellagio fountain, grabbed drinks with David Copperfield (he sawed Luke in half) and stopped by Cirque de Soleil.

