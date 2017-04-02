AAA: Gas Prices Could Increase By 40 Cents Per Gallon This Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enjoying average gas prices around the $2.25 per gallon mark? Don’t get used to it, AAA mid-Atlantic warns.
“Regional gas prices are starting to increase slightly as the switch-over to summer blended gas occurs,” says Ragina Cooper Averella, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
An AAA survey finds that gas prices could increase as much as 40 cents a gallon this summer, putting the average price per gallon in Maryland near $3.
The state’s current average price of $2.31 per gallon mirrors the national average. Prices are slightly higher in western Maryland and in the D.C. suburbs, and slightly lower on the eastern shore.
