WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

AAA: Gas Prices Could Increase By 40 Cents Per Gallon This Summer

April 2, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: AAA, AAA Mid-Atlantic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enjoying average gas prices around the $2.25 per gallon mark? Don’t get used to it, AAA mid-Atlantic warns.

“Regional gas prices are starting to increase slightly as the switch-over to summer blended gas occurs,” says Ragina Cooper Averella, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

An AAA survey finds that gas prices could increase as much as 40 cents a gallon this summer, putting the average price per gallon in Maryland near $3.

The state’s current average price of $2.31 per gallon mirrors the national average. Prices are slightly higher in western Maryland and in the D.C. suburbs, and slightly lower on the eastern shore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia