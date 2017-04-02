New Faces, Foods, Dinosaurs And Nursing Woman Among New Emoji

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new batch of emoji coming out in 2017 includes new animals, facial expressions, mythical creatures and foods.
It also includes a breastfeeding woman and a woman wearing a headscarf.
Emojipedia announced that the Unicode Consortium has approved 69 new ones in all as part of the Emoji 5.0 update for 2017, slated for release in June, according to a Forbes report.
After the Unicode Consortium encodes new emoji, vendors like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter decide when to implement the changes, the report says.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook