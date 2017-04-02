WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

New Faces, Foods, Dinosaurs And Nursing Woman Among New Emoji

April 2, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: emoji

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new batch of emoji coming out in 2017 includes new animals, facial expressions, mythical creatures and foods.

It also includes a breastfeeding woman and a woman wearing a headscarf.

Emojipedia announced that the Unicode Consortium has approved 69 new ones in all as part of the Emoji 5.0 update for 2017, slated for release in June, according to a Forbes report.

After the Unicode Consortium encodes new emoji, vendors like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter decide when to implement the changes, the report says.

