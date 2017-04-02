The National Kidney Foundation of Maryland (NKF-MD) continues to go to extreme heights to fight kidney disease! Its eighth annual Rappel for Kidney Health signature event will take place Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore (300 Light St., 21202).

People of all ages, including adventure seekers, corporate leaders in the 3rd Annual “Toss Your Boss” challenge and individuals touched by kidney disease will “go over the edge” of the 15-story hotel, descending from the roof to the ground.

In addition to offering a surge of adrenaline, the event will feature face painting, a DJ and additional entertainment in the landing zone where friends, family members and hotel guests will cheer on the Rappel participants.

Individuals and teams will have their own fundraising webpage to assist in reaching the required $1,000 minimum to participate in the event. Once the money is raised, they will undergo Rappel training, receive an event T-shirt and get a commemorative photo of their Rappel.

Event logistics are organized by Over the Edge, a special events company that provides signature rappel events for non-profit organizations in North America.

To register for Rappel for Kidney Health, support a Rappel participant or learn about corporate sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.kidneymd.org or call 410.494.8545.