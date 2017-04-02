WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Suspect Shot During Burglary Attempt In Serious Condition

April 2, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police say a 19-year-old man shot by a homeowner during an attempted burglary remains hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday regarding a burglary in progress at a home on Tall Pines Drive in Germantown.
Officers found a suspect in the backyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The homeowner told police he heard noises in the basement, grabbed a handgun and went to investigate. Police say the man encountered two suspects, one of whom threatened to kill the homeowner. The homeowner fired two shots at the suspect, apparently striking him once.

Further details, including information on the second suspect, were not immediately available.

