Double Homicide Being Investigated In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what they say is a double homicide after two people were found dead in a Randallstown house Monday morning.
The Baltimore County Police Department confirms the call came in at 8:51 a.m., about someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
Authorities responded to the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, off Winands Rd., and found the two people, a man and a woman, dead inside a home.
No further details have been released at this time.
