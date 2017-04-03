 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Double Homicide Being Investigated In Baltimore County

April 3, 2017 11:15 AM By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what they say is a double homicide after two people were found dead in a Randallstown house Monday morning.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirms the call came in at 8:51 a.m., about someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

 

Authorities responded to the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, off Winands Rd., and found the two people, a man and a woman, dead inside a home.

 

No further details have been released at this time.

