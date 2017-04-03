Double Homicide Being Investigated In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what they say is a double homicide after two people were found dead in a Randallstown house Monday morning.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirms the call came in at 8:51 a.m., about someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

Baltimore County Police investigating pair of suspicious deaths in Randallstown. 2 people found dead in home on Bald Eagle Ct. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/RMKTCoHuNk — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 3, 2017

Authorities responded to the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, off Winands Rd., and found the two people, a man and a woman, dead inside a home.

BREAKING: Baltimore County Police now calling this a double homicide. Adult female and male found dead inside home @cbsbaltimore — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 3, 2017

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook