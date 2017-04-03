 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

4-3-17: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

April 3, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: High School Lacrosse, Monday Morning Match-Up, PNC Bank, PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins our CBS Radio morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

If Tuesday’s NDP and Garrison Forest game was an NFL game, it would be flexed to the prime-time slot. The Blazers (4-0) and Grizzlies (2-1) both reached the A conference postseason last year.  In other action, Concordia Prep hosts The Catholic School of Baltimore on Wednesday and last week Concordia senior Alex Strohman scored her 100th career goal.

Tune in above to hear more from the PNC Monday Morning Match with Booker Corrigan on 105.7 the Fan.

 

To hear the full report from Today’s 101.9 listen below:

You can also tune in below to hear the match ups on Mix 106.5:

 

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia