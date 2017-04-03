4-3-17: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins our CBS Radio morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.
If Tuesday’s NDP and Garrison Forest game was an NFL game, it would be flexed to the prime-time slot. The Blazers (4-0) and Grizzlies (2-1) both reached the A conference postseason last year. In other action, Concordia Prep hosts The Catholic School of Baltimore on Wednesday and last week Concordia senior Alex Strohman scored her 100th career goal.
